Acid instead of water, fear for 8-month-old girl who received baptism in Sicily

A baptismo which could turn into tragedy: an 8-month-old girl was “blessed” with a disinfectant acidinstead of theHoly water. The episode took place in Villafranca Tirrena, a small town in the Tyrrhenian province of Messina. The press reports it. Everything happened at the moment of the sprinkling, says the Turin newspaper, “the uncle and godfather of the little girl realized that something was wrong when a few drops of “blessed” water ended up on his hands and caused him a burning sensation”.

The little girl, continues La Stampa, “was immediately taken to the emergency room of the Polyclinic, and after a thorough examination she was immediately discharged”. According to the carabinieri of the Villafranca Tirrena station, it would have been a minister’s mistake, who unintentionally filled a bottle with residues of a liquid he thought was water, then used for baptism. Those residues came from a detergent used for cleaning.

