In the early hours of this February 1, a shocking attack with acid in south London that apparently would be aimed at a mother and her 3 year old daughter. The incident left at least 9 people injured.

What is known so far is that the attack would have been due to an act of intolerance, since the parties involved had been in a traffic accident.

However, the authorities' investigation revealed that the man knew his two victims.

It was the worst thing I have ever seen in my life.

One of the witnesses who tried to clean the face of the woman who was directly attacked told several details of the incident, which he described as a horrific event.

“My eyes,” was the cry of a mother that shook Lessar Avenue, Clapham South, an avenue that was the place where a man, without the slightest compassion, launched a corrosive acid about a woman and her family.

“It was horrible. First, a man grabbed his daughter, a girl of two or three, from a white car. He threw her to the ground… twice! “It was the worst thing I have ever seen in my life,” the witness told the newspaper. SkyNews.

And he added: “The man then he threw something at the woman. She screamed: 'my eyes! My eyes!'”.

The seconds began to tick to save the lives of the victims

His lips were black. “Her skin seemed burned.”

According to the woman's story, after the attack, she ran home to get a bottle of water which she then threw over the woman's eyes.

“His lips were black. Her skin seemed burned,” the witness told the aforementioned media. While this was happening, the authorities arrived at the scene and the attacker fled.

The woman and her daughters were taken to the hospital for treatment.according to Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle.

The other people were affected because particles of said chemical fell on them, after trying to intervene at the scene.

In fact, The witness, a woman in her 20s, added that she and her partner were also treated because drops of the substance fell on them.

There has been a traffic collision in Sadiq Khan's London at 7.25pm ​​on Lessar Avenue, Clapham Common South Side, SW4, a man then assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children. pic.twitter.com/IsbYNZ0owS —Kevin (@Kevin1118791) February 1, 2024

What is known about the aggressor?

For now, it is known that the attacker fled. Due to this, the Metropolitan Police deployed a helicopter to find him and began a large police chase.

At the scene, forensic experts found several objects belonging to the attacker to analyze: a coffee cup and a hat abandoned nearby.

Authorities are determined to find the attacker. They are also receiving calls for information.

In addition, investigations would indicate that the attacker knew his three direct victims.

Update on the #Clapham attack: Images from Lessar Avenue in South London show the aftermath of the incident. The road, now reopened, witnessed the presence of police officers & forensic workers collecting evidence. The suspect is still at large, prompting an ongoing manhunt. 🕵️‍♂️🔍 https://t.co/iqj5tbIbBc pic.twitter.com/hxE04NP2fx — Fact Mirror (@fact_mirrorr) February 1, 2024

What happened to the affected people?

According to a report in the British newspaper Daily Mailthey were treated nine people injured.

“Five of those were taken to a major trauma centre, three patients were taken to a local hospital and the other was discharged at the scene,” London Ambulance Service spokesperson told Daily Mail.

It is known that the mother and her daughter were taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

