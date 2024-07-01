Home page World

Press Split

After the acid attack in a Bochum café, a search operation was carried out during the night © Justin Brosch/dpa

Following an acid attack in a café in Bochum, an arrest warrant has been issued against a 43-year-old man for attempted murder. Up to 14 people may have been injured in the attack.

Bochum – A Sunday idyll with coffee and cake turns into a nightmare: screams are heard, guests are in shock. After an acid attack in the outdoor area of ​​a Bochum café, an arrest warrant has been issued against a 43-year-old man for attempted murder. A judge has sent the German, who is known to the police, into custody, said a police spokesman. The man has several previous convictions. He denies the crime and otherwise remains silent on the allegations.

He is said to have poured highly concentrated sulphuric acid over a 30-year-old man from Bochum who was sitting at a table as a guest in the café. The man from Bochum suffered serious injuries. In total, up to 14 people could have been injured in the attack.

A woman who was sitting at the same table and a waitress were also injured. Two other guests who witnessed the incident each suffered from shock. While treating the injured, police officers and firefighters also came into contact with the acid and were also injured. The number of injured emergency personnel was initially unclear and ranged between six and nine.

Suspect arrested near crime scene

A police spokesman reported that the guests had been drinking coffee and eating cake “quite relaxed” shortly before the attack. Witnesses then reacted excellently and quickly called the police emergency number while pursuing the suspect. Because police officers were not far away, the man was quickly arrested near the crime scene.

The crime scene was then cordoned off and investigators secured evidence. A murder squad was formed and searched the suspect’s apartment in Bergkamen, around 32 kilometers (as the crow flies) away, on Monday night. The motive and background of the attack remained unclear at first. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor’s office increased the charge from attempted manslaughter to attempted murder during the course of the day. The judge finally agreed. dpa