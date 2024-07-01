Home page World

Press Split

After the acid attack in a Bochum café, a search operation was carried out during the night © Justin Brosch/dpa

Following an acid attack in a Bochum café, a 43-year-old man is being investigated for attempted manslaughter. Up to 14 people may have been injured in the attack.

Bochum – After the acid attack in the outdoor area of ​​a Bochum café, a 43-year-old is being investigated for attempted manslaughter. The suspected German is to be brought before a judge today, a police spokesman said.

In total, up to 14 people could have been injured in the attack. The attack was probably aimed at a guest of the café from Bochum who was sitting at a table outside, who got most of the liquid and was seriously injured.

A woman who was sitting at the same table and a waitress were also injured. Two other guests who witnessed the incident suffered shock. While treating the injured, police officers and firefighters also came into contact with the acid and were also injured. The number of injured emergency personnel was initially unclear and ranged between six and nine.

A police spokesman reported that the guests had been drinking coffee and eating cake “quite relaxed” shortly before the attack. The suspect was arrested nearby shortly after the attack. A homicide squad searched his apartment in Bergkamen, around 32 kilometers (as the crow flies), on Monday night. Investigators remained tight-lipped about the motive and background of the attack.

The crime scene was cordoned off and investigators secured evidence. It was also initially unclear which corrosive liquid was used. Appropriate investigations should clarify this. dpa