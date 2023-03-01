The new “trident” ACI to tell the car. Passion, motoring culture, driving for change: these are just three of the elements that characterize the trident of attack which, starting from spring 2023, ACI is preparing to deploy in the field, with three new editorial products dedicated to today’s motorists, of tomorrow and to motor enthusiasts of all time.

The start in March, with the debut of Youngclassic, a monthly aimed at enthusiasts of cars from the recent past, with the aim of also directing the younger public towards ‘responsible’ collecting of yesterday’s cars. In May, the Classic Automobile will be joined, the new fierce protagonist of the world of historic motoring which, on a monthly basis, will also deal with the treatment of the age-old events that afflict the system (redefinition of the historic vehicle fleet, certifications that are not always adequate, the fight against fakes, etc.), through continuous and constructive dialogue with the clubs affiliated to ACI Storico. In June, the system will be completed with the Automobile, totally rethought and redesigned thanks to new and contemporary contents: it will deal with the most current topics in the world of mobility, with the aim of being a useful, authoritative and practical reference for today’s motorists and of tomorrow. Five fundamental pillars of the magazine: Safety, Technology, Ecological Transition, Utility and Mobility.

“The pandemic and energy crisis have made the car market even more problematic, already uncertain about facing the ecological transition”, declared Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club of Italy, on the motivations behind the new editorial project. “Precisely because of the difficulties of this phase – explained Sticchi Damiani – we believe that all possible efforts must be made to inform, support and protect the 37 million Italian motorists. For this reason and to support this work – concluded the ACI President – the historic editorial presence of ACI relaunches with as many as 3 new independent periodicals that will offer tangible support to Italians whatever steering wheel they decide to take up.” To direct the three magazines David Judges, already at the helm of Ruoteclassiche, Youngtimer, AutoItaliana, TopGear, GenteMotori, GenteMotori Classic and Auto & Fuoristrada, from today the new reference of ACI magazines. From the words of Judges: “In a moment of radical change for the automobile – the most significant for 137 years – we take today’s motorists by the hand, to explain to them in clear and modern language how the most extraordinary instrument of individual freedom available to the man, without preconceived positions, but simply acting as a beacon; in parallel, through two very powerful editorial products, we feed the passion of those who are still bewitched by the scent of petrol and love the automobile of its first 137 years of history”.

THE three new products – which will be under the editorial direction of Ludovico Fois, Head of Communications of ACI – will have their natural declination on all digital platforms and will be online on the website www.lautomobile.aci.it, the paper edition of the three monthly newsstand at a price of 5 euros: the goal for everyone is to enter this competitive arena to face the great protagonists of the sector without any awe. The new l’Automobile will continue to be the magazine combined with ACI’s premium members and, in digital format, will have a circulation base of one million users; while the Classic Automobile will be the new reference for ACI Storico members.