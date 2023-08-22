Aci, the president Sticchi Damiani and those tax returns that don’t add up. The investigation

The President of the ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damianiended up under the magnifying glass of Rome prosecutor’s office. According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the public prosecutor Carlo Villani disputes the accusation of false public deed for the self-certifications income statement presented between 2017 and 2020. The investigation started thanks to a complaint that started directly from within the ACI, as some officials reported that the 78-year-old he would have received an amount well above the limit of 240 thousand euros per year set for i public managers. On one occasion, it speaks of a figure of over one and a half milliontherefore five times higher.

Read also: D’Alema “registered” by the Digos of Naples. Planes and ships in Colombia targeted

Read also: Genoa, stoned in the gardens. A 61-year-old woman is in a coma

Subscribe to the newsletter

