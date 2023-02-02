Spotlight on the new Safeguard list Of Historical ICA which shows car models aged between 20 and 29 years that have characteristics of real historical value. A list compiled in collaboration with the Italian Alfa Romeo Register – RIAR, Stellantis Heritage, Association of Historic Vehicles Amateurs – AAVS and from the specialized monthly “Classic wheels“, which in the presence of an enormous quantity of over twenty-year-old vehicles still circulating, represents a precious and constantly updated tool for circumscribing the perimeter of historicity.

Car models are entered into the List not only on the assumption of age and number of existing specimens. Also contributing are their technical and manufacturing characteristics, their technological, industrial, social, aesthetic significance or further aspects which actually allow them to be given interest and historical value. The Safeguard List is made available to enthusiasts and collectors, to which models and versions are thus suggested which over time will be able to boast a specific historical relevance. During the updates that take place every 12 months, the models that reach 20 years are added and those that blow out 30 years are eliminated. Here are some of the innovations in the updated list: Alfa Romeo GT (the coupé derived from the 147), Alfa Romeo GTV/Spider (916 series) II series, Audi A4 convertible (II series), BMW 6 Series (E63/64), BMW Z4, Citroen C3 Pluriel, Fiat Multipla II series, Jaguar XJ (X350 series), Mazda RX-8, MG TF, Porsche Cayenne, Smart Roadster-Coupé, Toyota Yaris T-Sport and the Volkswagen New Beetle Cabrio.

Vehicles over 30 years of age are not covered, as the current regulations they consider them historic regardless of enrollment in a Register, and therefore recipients of tax benefits such as total exemption from paying car tax.