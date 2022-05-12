In the wake of the success achieved in Monza last April, theACI Historical Festivalwhich will be held on the occasion of its second seasonal edition Sunday 15 May toPergusa racetrack. The branded event Historical ACI will boast the precious collaboration ofAutomobile Club of Enna he was born in Italian Alfa Romeo Registerwhich will be represented by the Catania Club Alfa Romeothe only club federated by RIAR in Sicily.

Also in this edition there are many cars expected on the island track, where it will be possible to admire real four-wheeled jewels, which tell the history of motoring of the 60s and 70s, with an important look also at the numerous youngtimers expected in the paddock. . To embellish the event is precisely the context in which it is immersed, or the third ACI Racing Weekendof the year, which will give participants the opportunity to experience the emotions of the Italian GT Endurance Championship of the Italian Sport Prototypes Championship and the tricolor Historic cars. In addition to admiring the racing cars, participants will have the opportunity to travel the iconic track that hosted the Mediterranean Grand Prix, behind the wheel of their cars in a parade that is scheduled from 12.00 to 12.30.

The racetrack will also be the “theater” of the appointment of Wheels in History organized by the Automobile Club of Enna, which will give members the opportunity to take part in a leading motoring event. The day will end with lunch in the immediate vicinity of the circuit, where the participants’ awards will also be held.