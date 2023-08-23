It was Atri that hosted the last stage of “Wheels in History“, an exhibition born from the collaboration between Aci Storico and the Automobile Club of Italy and dedicated to vintage cars. The event, explains Aci, “as always, he availed himself of the precious collaboration of the local automobile clubs”which on this occasion were represented by ACI Teramo chaired by Carmine Cellinese and directed by Donato Ciunci.

Silver Steering Wheel

Crucial moment of the day was the re-enactment of the “Silver Steering Wheel“, a race born in 1938 and held until 1954 which saw the Pineto-Atri stage as one of the highest and most qualifying moments of national motor racing. The participants in the event, in fact, took part in a regularity test in the afternoon with a passage on the old municipal road of the Capuchins and the arrival in Piazza Duomo. “A perfect combinationnow in its third edition, in which we try to combine the history, the environment, the monumentality of a city like Atri, the ducal city par excellence of Abruzzo, and historic motoring – underlined Carmine Cellinese – A land where motor racing was born, practically 100 years ago, with the establishment of the Abruzzo Automobile Club which gave life to the Coppa Acerbo, in the province of Teramo in Castellammare Adriatico”.

Ravenna is the next stop

Among the 42 crews present there was also one 509 used as a racing car by Giovanni Spinozzi, first President of the Automobile Club and driver. The next stage of “Wheels in History” will be a Ravenna Sunday 27 August 2023.