Over the next weekend, April 23 and 24, the event dedicated to motor lovers will stop at the Corallo Circuit in Alghero (SS) in search of other new talents to launch into the world of Motorsport.

The aspiring pilots and navigators of Sardinia will try to shine by proving their skills aboard the Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid, Official Car of the event. For all of them there is a specific goal: to obtain access to the semifinals to dream of participating for free in a race valid for the ACI Sport Championships or Trophies in the official Team of Rally Italia Talent.

#rallypertutti

With its unique and inimitable format, conceived by Renzo Magnani in 2014, Aci Rally Italia Talent 2022 remains faithful to the original spirit, embodied by the hashtag #rallypertutti. At the start are admitted enthusiasts who have never competed, have never had a license to run or even without a license.

RIT is giving away a real rally race, to those who stand out in the various categories ACI Talent +14, Under 18, Under 23, Under 35, Over 35, Female, Licensed Aci Sport and Non Licensiati, as well as in the Rally Italia Talent ranking Ability, reserved for people with disabilities in the lower limbs.

Fun and safety even for the very young – Registration from 14 years

The 2022 regulation also opens its doors to very young people and places the only requirement for members to be 14 years old (for minors, parental release is required).

ACI Sport and Suzuki see Rally Italia Talent as an important tool for spreading a healthy passion for engines and a car culture attentive to education and road safety among boys and girls.

In this context, the examiners play a key role, all experienced rally drivers of international fame, who do not limit themselves to assessing the qualities of the candidates: the staff of Rally Italia Talent transmits those values ​​of loyalty, sportsmanship and respect for the rules and regulations. adversaries who also characterize Suzuki’s presence on tracks all over the world, providing useful information to make driving more effective and safe, even on the road. In this way, Rally Italia Talent shapes not only budding rally drivers but also knowledgeable and prepared drivers.

The right car in the right place

There are many reasons that led ACI Rally Italia Talent to choose Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid as Official Car. Thanks to the extraordinary efficiency of its hybrid system, the Hamamatsu hot hatch is fun for its brilliant performance but also respectful of the environment.

Thanks to weight / power and weight / torque ratios among the best in the category, the result of a mass of 1,020 kg, a power of 129 hp and a maximum torque of 235 Nm constant between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm, Swift Sport Hybrid responds in immediate way to any intervention on the accelerator, steering and brakes. The sincerity of his reactions allows the less experienced to refine their driving technique, at the same time giving the most savvy drivers an extraordinary driving pleasure.

The sporty temperament of the Swift Sport Hybrid is combined with a rich and comprehensive package. Standard equipment includes all the most advanced ADAS assistance systems that give the Swift Sport Hybrid level 2 autonomous driving and support the rider just like an experienced navigator would.

The list includes the devices “shoulder guards” (Blind Spot Monitor – lateral blind spot monitoring), “vaipure” (Rear Cross Traffic Alert – reversing blind spot monitoring), “occhioallimite “(Traffic Sign Recognition – traffic sign recognition), “Attentofrena” (Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) “- automatic emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists),” guidadritto “(Lane Departure Warning & Lane Departure Prevention – active lane maintenance) and the” stay awake “(Weaving Alert – monitoring of sleep strokes and pilot distraction).