Road accidents return to pre-pandemic levels. According to the data provided by the Aci-Istat report, in 2022 there were 165,889 accidents with injuries to people (151,875 in 2021, +9.2%; 172,183 in 2019, -3.7%), which caused a total of 3,159 deaths (2,875 in 2021, +9.9%; 3,173 in 2019, -0.4%) and 223,475 injuries (204,728 in 2021, +9.2%; 241,384 in 2019, -7.4%). On average, respectively, 454 accidents, 8.7 deaths and 612 injuries every day. Compared to 2019 – the year chosen as the reference for the 2030 objective – 53 provinces out of 107 recorded an increase in the number of road deaths. In 53 others, however, this number decreased. In only one province (Lodi) the number of deaths remained stable.

The greatest increase was in Oristano

The three cities where there was the greatest increase in victims from 2109 to 2022 are Oristano, with an increase of 180%, Aosta with +150% and Novara with +79%. The three most virtuous were Vibo Valentia (-67%), Biella (-63%), Reggio Calabria and Gorizia (-60%). In these three cities, the number of deaths dropped from 2019 to 2022. Last year, that is, Vibo Valentia counted 3 victims compared to 9 in 2019. Biella always counted 3 against the 8 victims in 2019, while Reggio Calabria and Gorizia respectively suffered 10 deaths in 2022 compared to 25 in 2019 and 4 deaths in 2022 versus 10 in 2019.

Rome is the worst in terms of number of deaths

Rome (+33 deaths), Latina (+18), Novara and Foggia (+15), are the provinces in which the greatest increases in road deaths were recorded, while the the provinces of Brescia (-20), Modena (-17), Forlì-Cesena and Venice (-16) are those in which the most significant decrease in the number of deaths was recorded.

Soft mobility

Finally, as regards soft mobility, there are records Victims growing sharply among scooters (+77.8%), electric bikes and pedestrians (+53.8%), while victims among cyclists are decreasing (-6.8%). In particular, during 2022, 485 pedestrians died (+3% compared to last year), 205 cyclists (-6.8%) – of which 20 on electric bikes (+53.8%) – and 16 scooter drivers ( +77.8%).

