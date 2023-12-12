The traditional end-of-season prizes

As long-time enthusiasts will know, every year – since 1966 – Autosprint magazine awards the drivers who most distinguished themselves during the season just ended, the traditional Golden Helmets.

Since 2018 the event has joined the Automobile Club of Italy, which in turn delivers the ACI steering wheels.

The 2023 event will be staged this evening from the Foro Italico in Rome, from the Sala delle Armi and will be presented by Roberta Lanfranchi and Camilla Ronchi and will see prominent personalities in the audience such as the ACI President Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the President of Sport & Salute Marco Mezzaroma, the president of CONI Giovanni Malagò, the Councilor for major events, sport, tourism and fashion of Rome, Alessandro Onorato, but also Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Flavio Briatore, Felipe Massa and the director of Autosprint Andra Cordovani. There will also be a greeting from Jean Todt and F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

Who won the Golden Helmets and the ACI 2023 steering wheels

The 2023 Golden Volante went to the WEC Ferrari teamcapable of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50 years, the Silver ACI Steering Wheel to Kimi Antonelli, hope of Italian motorsport and winner of the European Formula Regional, the Bronze to Roberto Daprà, FIA RC4 champion.

For the Autosprint Tricolore d'Oro Helmet Mattia Drudi was chosen, winner of the GT World Challenge Powered By AWS Sprint Cup, the Silver Helmet to Lorenzo Patrese – son of art – and Overall champion at the GT World Challenge Tour, the Bronze helmet to Roberto Daprà.

The award dedicated to the memory of Fiammetta La Guidara went to Stella Bruno, deputy director of Rai Sport; a special award also went to Federico Ferri, managing director of Sky Sport.

Cover photo: autosprint.it