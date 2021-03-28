Achraf is one of the pillars of Antonio Conte’s Inter. In his first season in Milan, he has become a key player with his six goals, five assists and the waste of his lungs that he has shown in his 26 games at Calcio. His performance in Italy, together with his extraordinary years in Dortmund, has made the Premier turn his eyes to him, although his agent, Alejandro Camano, was in charge this week of ensuring his future as an inter player (“He has a five-year contract”) . But The Moroccan’s name continues to make headlines in England, especially linking him to Arsenal. The last one to speak about him was Sagna, a former Gunners, who declares himself a fan of the former Real Madrid. “He never gets tired, he always moves forward. It’s so fast … I was surprised to see him play for Madrid because for me it was not so good. You could see the potential, but I never expected him to do as well as he is doing now. “he stated on Goal.com.

Achraf likes the Emirates to replace Bellerín if he finally leaves the London club: “Héctor has been there for years. He started playing shortly after I left, so he has been with the team for about six years. And kind of like I felt, he probably feels like he wants to challenge himself because he’s been there for a long time. It has nothing to do with the club, nothing to do with winning cups or whatever. At some point if you want to progress, in my opinion, you have to go somewhere and challenge yourself and start from scratch again. This is how I felt. It is quite difficult as a player. Héctor is still young, he still has five good years to play at the highest level and he can do it. So if he left now, I wouldn’t be surprised by his departure. “

The 26-year-old Spaniard has received much criticism for his performances this season. Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers have earned him the position in multiple games. Sagna, however, defends him: “I want to give Hector credit whatever happens. It has been criticized a lot. He was one of the best, but he got hurt a lot and I think people forget it. It is never easy to have a cruciate ligament injury and then return to your best level. Now he is getting back to his best level, but it takes time. “ Critics who have put their name on the exit ramp of Arsenal, a club that, according to reports in England, is looking for a replacement and has set their eyes on an Achraf who now only thinks of Nerazurro.