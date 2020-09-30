Second win in a row for Inter, who gave a hand at home to the recently promoted Benevento. A positive performance for the entire Nerazzurri group with a wonderful Achraf, who celebrated his first official match as a starter in his new team in style. Less than thirty seconds passed when a game change by Kolarov found the ex-Madridista, who got rid of Barba and crossed for Lukaku, author of a very simple 0-1.

Those of Milan sentenced the contest between 25 ‘and 30’. The 0-2 was signed by Gagliardini with a volley, after a play that began with a cross by Achraf himself for Young, and the 0-3 was from Lukaku, through the Italian midfielder, after an error from the local defense. Another failure, this time by Handanovic, led to Caprari’s 1-3, the only sign of life for Filippo Inzaghi’s men. Before the break, however, Inter again lengthened the gap just with Achraf, who stole the portfolio from defender Letizia in the heart of the area, after a low cross from Young, for his first Italian goal.

The second half already had little history, and Antonio Conte took people like Lautaro, Perisic, Barella, Eriksen and Brozovic off the bench, making it clear that the rule of five substitutions will end up increasing the distance between the most powerful clubs and the smallest.

The ‘Toro’ made a practically identical target to the one he scored against Fiorentina, a pass from Sánchez and Caprari responded with the last goal of the match. The interisti (who also finished off the crossbar with Gagliardini and Eriksen), triumphed without trouble, sending another message to Serie A and, above all, to Juventus.