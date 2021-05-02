Achraf hakimi has participated in ‘The Chiringuito de Jugones’ after winning the Serie A title with Inter.

Zidane: “At the moment he has not congratulated me.”

Right to recover: “I suppose so, it will have a score.”

Return: “They had the opportunity at the time. Madrid was my home and I would like to play there, but they decided otherwise. It bothers me that they take me that I’m afraid of winning the position. I felt qualified. I don’t know if Zidane or the club With the pandemic I had to leave. “

Play this year: “You never know what will happen.”

Penalties: “Conte says it as a joke. IF I have to throw one away, I feel qualified.”

Goal: “We had a big advantage with the second. The sooner the better.”