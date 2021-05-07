Achraf Y Lautaro Martinez are two of the key men in the Inter of Antonio Conte, who has dominated Serie A and held a scudetto for the first time in the last 11 years. The ex-madridista, new idol of the Nerazzurri fans, he made seven goals and seven assists, while the ‘Toro’ confirmed his growth with 15 goals and eight decisive passes in 34 league appearances. Both are represented by Alejandro Camano, which recently incorporated the Argentine into his agency and spoke for ‘Serieanews.com’: “Everyone has come to Footfeel very young. Hakimi with 16, Borja Valero and Mayoral with 15 … Now we are very happy with the arrival of Lautaro. It’s a pleasure working with guys like that. “

Achraf’s outsized performance did not surprise the agent: “I knew that a club like Inter was going to get the best of him. I have known this entity since I decided, as soon as I met with an incomparable person like Massimo Moratti, to take Héctor Cúper there over Barcelona. “Camano recalled that the sports director Ausilio” was working for two years without a break so that Hakimi arrived in Italy “, So what Antonio Conte “was the best guarantee for his football growth”: “He is very happy there, the decision was his.” The future of the side has returned to be news, but Inter already leaked that it will not value its sale under any circumstances, and the agent thus settled the issue: “He has four years of contract”. Speaking of contracts, it is inevitable to think about Lautaro. The forward was for months in the axis of the market rumors by the interest of Barça, and the negotiation for its renewal, for the moment, has stopped. Camano affirms that he will resume soon: “Lautaro has changed agent and all the talks are paralyzed. With Inter, of course, we have an excellent relationship and we will propose a restart of the talks.”