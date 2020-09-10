Achraf Hakimi (Madrid, 1998) spoke for the primary time as a brand new Inter participant. He did it in a “Questions and Solutions” that the Interista membership organized by its social networks the place followers may ask the Moroccan footballer.

Why did you select Inter ?: “I selected Inter as a result of I believe that his approach of coaching, the coach, his type of play, is one thing that matches mine. I believe it’s good for me and for the crew. I believe we’re going to do nice issues and combat for him. Scudetto “.

Opinion on Antonio Conte: “I believe he is a superb coach, he has a aggressive spirit, with a ardour that he transmits to the crew and to the followers. That’s one thing that retains us alive in video games and I believe it’s a nice motivation.”

Inheritor to Maicon: “He’s a powerful winger. A participant with an unimaginable physique. I hope I can comply with in his footsteps and I, above all, comply with my very own path and be remembered as a legend by the membership.”

Bundesliga expertise: “Having competed in Germany, taking part in each weekend at that stage, lets you acquire numerous confidence, to mature, to achieve expertise and I hope it will assist the crew and be part of Serie A.”

Do you already know Milan ?: “I nonetheless have quite a bit to get to know, I have been to some eating places, the folks appear very pleased to me, however I nonetheless have time to proceed attending to know the town.”

Essentially the most lovely second of your profession: “Once I gained the Champions League with Actual Madrid. It’s a second that I had dreamed of since I used to be little. And having performed the World Cup with my nationwide crew (Morocco) is one other dream that I’ve fulfilled. Having been capable of play a contest of that significance.”

Little idol: “I all the time say it and I’ve all the time stated it, Marcelo is my idol due to his traits, his approach of being and the luck that I’ve needed to know him has helped me to see that he’s a cheerful particular person. I like him and that’s the reason I concentrate quite a bit at”.

What place do you like: “I choose to be a winger or a winger, however within the place that the coach places me I attempt to give 100% of mine.”

Different sports activities you follow: “I attempt to play paddle tennis with my buddies. Or I additionally like basketball.”

The second to play towards Inter throughout your go to with Dortmund: “It was an excellent good expertise, the folks, the environment, how they cheer… Now I’ve to get pleasure from it as a neighborhood crew.”

Inter participant from the previous you admire: Eto’o, even when not from my place, has all the time been somebody who has impressed me. His life, his issues… He’s a reference as a result of he’s from Africa like me, he has made his personal historical past and I like how he lives soccer “.

Adaptation to the Conte system: “I believe I will adapt fairly nicely as a result of final yr in Dortmund we began taking part in with 3-5-2 as nicely. And I believe that right here with the qualities that this crew has, it is going to favor me and I’ll attempt to assist the crew. “.

Pizza or paella ?: “I’ve to attempt a very good pizza (laughs), however yeah, I believe I am going to follow pizza.”

Have you learnt Inter gamers ?: “Sure, this yr I do know everybody as a result of I’ve adopted many video games. But in addition from once they gained the Champions League on the Santiago Bernabéu with Diego Milito, Samuel Eto’o, Sneijder, Zanetti, Júlio César … There have been many nice gamers and it has been a membership that has all the time impressed me by all the nice gamers who’ve handed by right here. “

What did you assume when Inter contacted you ?: “When the provide got here I assumed it was a very good choice to proceed rising in soccer. It’s a historic membership with followers who stay soccer quite a bit and I assumed it was a terrific step in my profession.”

What crew have been you from whenever you have been little ?: “I’ve all the time been from Madrid as a result of I’ve grown there since I used to be 7 years previous. It has given me life and because of Madrid I’m the participant I’m now.

Objectives: “Collectively profitable the Scudetto as a result of we’ve got not gained it for a very long time. And personally I need to give the followers numerous pleasure and I take into consideration profitable the Scudetto or doing nice issues within the Champions League, enhancing final yr’s figures …”.

Variations of Serie A with the Bundesliga: “I believe that, above all, the distinction is tactically. I’m going to enhance extra in it. Right here techniques are dealt with greater than in Germany and that’s the large distinction that I’m going to seek out.”

Are you or Alphono Davies quicker ?: “Pf, I do not know who is quicker. I get pleasure from after I play towards him and the reality is that we’re each very quick.”

Opinion on the Milan Derby (it’s on the 4th day): “The one factor I hope is to win, it’s the most important factor and that Milan is all interista.”