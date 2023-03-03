Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi has been formally charged with alleged rape, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office said on Friday. An investigation had been entrusted to the Territorial Security, following the accusations of a 24-year-old woman who said she had been raped on February 25 at the player’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt. The club gave “its support” to the player, who denies the allegations.

The international with Morocco declared yesterday before investigators of the Territorial Security of Hauts-de-Seine, to later be charged by an investigating judge and placed under police control.

The complaint occurs after a 24-year-old woman indicated that she had been sexually assaulted last weekend at the player’s home, in Boulogne-Billancourt, a municipality on the outskirts of Paris. However, it is the prosecution and not the young woman – who did not want to denounce Hakimi – who has undertaken the investigation.

Although the Moroccan star at the World Cup in Qatar is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, for now he is authorized to leave French territory.

Moroccan Achraf Hakimi lies on the pitch after the World Cup semi-final duel between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on December 14, 2022. © Hassan Ammar/AP

Through a spokesperson, PSG expressed “its support” for Hakimi and remarked that it “trusts justice”, while he confirmed that the club “will not rule” on this file.

For his part, coach Christophe Galtier said at a press conference on Friday that he “would not answer any extra-sporting questions from Achraf Hakimi.”

The preliminary investigation opened on Monday by the Nanterre prosecutor’s office is now in charge of an investigating judge.

A meeting on Instagram

For her part, the young woman made her defense before the authorities on Wednesday, explained sources familiar with the cause.

“We take note of the accusation,” the victim’s lawyer, Rachel Flore Pardo, told AFP. “My client maintains all her statements. She has chosen to speak exclusively with justice and does not want to make the case public, particularly to preserve her safety,” she continued.

The young woman went for the first time on Sunday to a Val-de-Marne police station, where she said she had been raped, without filing a complaint.

According to a police source, he explained then that he met Achraf Hakimi in January through the Instagram social network and went to his house on Saturday in a VTC (transport vehicle with driver) sent by the player.

Once there, she recounts that Hakimi kissed her and touched her without her consent, before raping her, the police source added.

After managing to push him away, the young woman indicated that a friend, contacted by text message, had come looking for her.

The player’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, denounced an “extortion attempt” against her client, who “absolutely denies the accusations” against him. In a statement, the lawyer added that the prosecution’s accusation “finally offers her the chance to defend herself” and in particular to “read the file.”

“I note for my part that the complainant refused to file a complaint, refused to undergo even the slightest medical or psychological examination and refused to be confronted with Achraf Hakimi despite the fact that the prosecution is based exclusively on her statements,” he stressed. Colin.

Available against Bayern?

Achraf Hakimi arrived at PSG in 2021 from Inter Milan. Considered one of the best right-backs in the world, he was part of the 2022 team of the year designated by FIFA and revealed this Monday in Paris.

The player had also participated in the gala evening organized by FIFA on Monday at Salle Pleyel, a few hours after the opening of the investigation against him for rape was revealed.

The Moroccan, hit in the thigh and who had missed PSG’s trip to Marseille last Sunday, will return to competition “next week”, assured PSG, who will travel next Wednesday to the Bayern Munich field for play the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

“The goal is for him to be available for the game against Bayern,” said Christophe Galtier. “We will handle it normally, he will train tomorrow, on Sunday, and I dare to hope that on Monday he will practice normally with the group and that he will be available against Bayern,” the coach continued.

Achraf Hakimi is already out for the duel against Nantes -this Saturday in Ligue 1- but he was present at the PSG collective training session on Friday morning. There he was seen in good spirits and smiling with his companions, detailed an AFP journalist.

with AFP

Article adapted from its original in French