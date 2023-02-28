Achraf Hakimi, recently awarded at The Best awards gala, is being investigated for an alleged rape. As reported by the French media “le parisien”, a woman would have gone to a police station last weekend to affirm that the Moroccan winger had raped her. At no time was a complaint filed, since the young woman herself had the sole objective of making a statement of the facts.
The French media affirms that the meeting between the two began through social networks on January 16, but it would not be until last Saturday that both coincided at the home of the PSG player.
According to “le parisienIt was at that precise moment that the alleged rape began. This is exactly how the media reports the facts: “At his house, things got out of control, according to the young woman. Apparently, the Moroccan international kissed her on the mouth, lifted her clothes and kissed her breasts despite her protests. He also claims that the athlete committed digital penetration despite her protests.
The young victim would have finally managed to free herself from her attacker by pushing him with her foot. Once released, she texted a friend who came to pick her up.”
In 90min we will be at the foot of the canyon as always to inform you about the facts when they are clarified thanks to the pertinent investigation. For the moment that is all the information that “Le Parisien” has published about what happened, presumably, last Saturday at Achraf’s home.
#Achraf #Hakimi #investigation #alleged #rape
Leave a Reply