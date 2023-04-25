Hiba’s request and Achraf’s offer: the distance in the divorce case between the two is enormous

According to Spanish media Hiba Abouk she won’t throw in the towel in her divorce suit with Ahraf Hakimi. The actress, as revealed by First Maghe wanted to get his hands on half of the player’s assets Psg. Hiba’s lawyers were dealt a major blow when they discovered that the player had nothing in his name. In fact, Achraf had put all his assets in the name of his mother some time ago.

Second Informalia, the actress allegedly made a request for ten million euros. The player, who would like to reach an agreement in friendly tones, would instead have offered only two. The distance between the two sides is enormous. The actress’s Parisian lawyers are considering bringing a lawsuit against the Moroccan footballer for a crime of fraud and mismanagement of their joint venture.

April 24, 2023 (change April 24, 2023 | 21:27)

See also Brazil, penalty points to teams in case of racist episodes © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Achraf #Hakimi #divorce #cost #Distance #parties #Hiba