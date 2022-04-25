It will be one year since Achraf Hakimi’s goodbye from Italy. It was not just another outing, everyone remembers it as painful. The Moroccan had become an indispensable piece at Inter Milan. He had revolutionized his football. Nevertheless, the Italian club decided to make money with the former white youth squad. The Parisian entity disbursed 60 million euros, reaching 70 million euros plus bonuses to Inter.

A few months later no one misses him anymore. “Who’s Hakimi? That’s how Dumfries called it off. Achraf doesn’t hurt…”affirms the Gazzetta dello Sport. And they go further. In Italy they assure that Denzel Dumfries, who arrived as a replacement for the Moroccan, is doing better than Achraf. It is worth remembering that the 26-year-old Dutchman barely cost about 15 million euros. Some 45 million profits were made by Inter, which celebrates this operation.

“What seemed like an impromptu for the Moroccan has become a top all over Italy. Dumfries runs, pushes, defends, scores and fights. All the time. The Nerazzurri haven’t enjoyed such a prolific Dutchman since the days of Dennis Bergkamp and Wim Jonk, 28 years ago, and today he is theoretically a defender”, affirms the Italian medium. Dumfries has five goals and five assists at the moment in Serie A, numbers that are surprising. Achraf, three goals and six assists in the same games in Ligue 1.

Achraf, without a guaranteed future

Achraf signed with PSG until 2026, but in France their continuity has already been questioned. As reported by RMC Sport, the locker room is divided and there is hardly a leader who speaks in delicate moments. In fact, the possible departure of Mbappé could have consequences for Achraf, who is a close friend of the French international and who could be greatly affected by the possible departure of the Bondy native.

According to information from RMC Sport, the relationship of the former Real Madrid player with the South American clan is non-existent. The side is bothered by the excessive altruism that the Argentine players spend and the tension between the clan that the South Americans have formed and the French clan is increasingly evident in a completely broken locker room. We’ll see what happens with Achraf…