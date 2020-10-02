Achraf celebrates a goal against Benevento. CIRO DE LUCA / Reuters

The balls did not get the quote from Real Madrid, which will have an accessible Champions group stage. Inter, the new destination of the white youth squad Achraf Hakimi, will a priori be his thorniest rival to try to finish first in the group and have a field advantage in the round of 16, a round he has not exceeded two years ago. Ukraine’s Shakhtar, with strong Brazilian connections, and German Borussia Moenchengladbach, a club that appeals to Bernabéu nostalgia just like the Italians, will be his other rivals.

The crossing with one of his sons, trained in the Sports City, is the most striking hitch of the whites in this first continental station. Achraf, 21, has been Madrid’s biggest sellout this summer on the transfer market. After two years on loan at Dortmund, he went to Inter for 40 million plus five in variables. Carvajal’s competition on the right side deterred him from returning to La Castellana and Antonio Conte recruited him for the project nerazzurri. His good performance as a winger in a five-man defense made him shine in Germany, where he scored 12 goals and 13 assists. At Inter, they have already scored a goal in their second match in Serie A. In addition to Achraf, Madrid must guard themselves well in defense of people like Lukaku, Lautaro, Álexis Sánchez and Perisic. Former Barcelona player Arturo Vidal has also recently arrived in Milan.

Inter, with a long but not very recent past, has been away from the elite since they won the title in 2010 with Mourinho on the bench and precisely at the Bernabéu. Since then, only the runner-up in the Europa League last August, after being defeated by Sevilla, somehow returned him to the European showcase.

Shakhtar, the striking Ukrainian project that does not stop looking at Brazil, is a Champions League classic of the last decade, always uncomfortable for the greats. The Donetsk team, exiled 1,000 kilometers away from their matches due to the war in the country, has made a career and fortune in recent decades by signing young Brazilians who have later been sold at the price of gold. So he did with Fred, Willian, Fernandinho or Douglas Costa. Now he has a dozen South Americans. One of that line, forward Júnior Moraes, scored 25 goals and 12 assists last season.

And Moenchengladbach is a Bundesliga classic, although in recent times far from being able to play tournaments against Bayern or Dortmund. His five domestic titles were raised in the seventies. Its top scorer last season (14), Marcus Thuram, son of former Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Parma player Lilian Thuram, became much more than a footballer a few months ago by kneeling after a goal as a sign of rejection by the murder in the United States of the African American George Floyd. Beyond its current sporting arguments, the name of Moenchengladbach evokes the Madrid fans to the comebacks of the eighties at the Bernabéu, when they turned 5-1 in the first leg in the 1985 Uefa with a 4-0. From those historic nights in Chamartín Inter also came out sheared a couple of times. Memories of a football that has already left as an impulse to return to a peak that Madrid has been very far behind in the last two years.

This first phase will be held on the dates: October 20/21 and 27/28, November 3-4 and 24/25, and December 1-2 and 8/9.