Achilles tendon injury forced Serena Williams to withdraw from the French Open

“I had trouble walking,” Williams said.

Tennis the ninth American on the world’s women’s list Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open due to his leg injury.

“My Achilles tendon didn’t have enough time to heal after the U.S. Open,” Williams, 39, told Wednesday, according to news agency AFP.

“I had trouble walking, and it’s a sign that I should try to recover.”

Williams has won 23 grand slam tournaments in his career, three of them in Paris.

Fresh the disability means he will not be seen in action until next half of next year.

“I need four to six weeks to do nothing. It’s more than likely I won’t be playing in this year’s tournaments anymore, ”he said.

Williams was scheduled to play on Wednesday in the second round of the French Open for the Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkovaa against. Williams beat his compatriot in the opening round Kristie Ahnin erin 7–6, 6–0.