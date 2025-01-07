The company Achilles Information Ltd a global leader in supply chain risk and performance management, announces the acquisition of the assets of Global Risk Management Solutions (GRMS), an expert supplier risk management company based in Irvine, California.

On the other hand, the North American company recently completed the purchase of GoSupply, Spanish company specialized in supply chain risksdefinitively assuming its client portfolio and staff. These transactions reinforce Achilles’ position as a global leader in risk management, enabling it to deliver greater value to organizations by improving performance in their supply chains.

Incorporating GRMS’ expertise in automated document management, digital insurance verification and real-time risk monitoring, the Achilles platform will offer innovative tools and information to strengthen relationships with suppliers.

Additionally, it will help build high-performing chains by reducing multiple risks related to financial stability, ESG, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, geopolitical risks, workplace safety, adverse environments or decarbonization.

The acquisition of GRMS increases Achilles’ presence in the North American marketallowing greater coverage and better service to a growing customer base. At the same time, it improves Achilles’ service offering by integrating simplification in supplier registration, or automated document management.

Plus, increase value for customers with a combined database of more than 200,000 suppliers and 700 organizations buyers around the world. Paul Stanley, CEO of Achilles Information Ltd commented that GRMS has built “an exceptional reputation for delivering excellence in supplier risk assessment,” he said.

Leader in solutions

On supplier risk management in the US market, Gerard Smith, president of GRMS, added that they have offered supply chain risk management services to large clients in the United States. for fourteen years. Regarding the union with Achilles, he highlighted that it will allow them to expand their offer to other markets.

The addition of GRMS reinforces Achilles’ capabilities and consolidates its position as a leader in comprehensive solutions to meet the changing demands of the sector. The transition will guarantee a uninterrupted service for current GRMS customers.

Matt Legg, partner at bridgepoint, majority shareholder of Achilles, stated that “we are delighted to support Achilles” in carrying out its second strategic acquisitiondriving greater growth in the sector.

Achilles is a global leader in supply chain risk and performance management, connecting suppliers and buyers across diverse industries to drive business performance and ensure compliance with international standards. Asset in more than 100 countrieshelps companies reduce risks, improve sustainability and increase efficiency in their supply chains.

GRMS vs Bridgepoint

Founded in 2013, Global Risk Management Solutions supports organizations in more than 120 countries. A key feature of GRMS is its Veritas platforma SaaS solution that offers real-time monitoring of supplier risk components and easily integrates with leading supplier management systems such as SAP Ariba and GEP.

Bridgepoint is one of the main listed investors in private asset growth worldwide, specializing in private capital, infrastructure and private credit. With more than 67 billion in assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, combines global scale with local market knowledge and sector experience, consistently achieving strong returns across cycles.