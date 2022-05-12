Australia, which no one has yet figured out why it is competing, does not actually offer valid answers to the question, but serves to bring the show to Cyprus and its goddess Calì,

Turin – Mika in yellow, Laura Pausini in bordeaux red and Alessandro Cattelan taking his moment of glory in a spectacular opening, the second semifinal of a Eurovision opens which returns to Raiuno on the strength of the success of the first, but which after the voting leaves Achille Lauro and strong countries such as Malta, Israel and Ireland out of the final.

Eighteen

Subscribe to read too