Achille Lauro has made it known that he has signed an important contract with Amazon Prime. The singer has also published a post on Instagram in which he says he is very satisfied and honored with the choice made.

While continuing to climb charts thanks to the new single “Mille” with Orietta Berti is Fedez, Achille Lauro is having several professional satisfactions.

The Italian artist appears in the new Celebrity Hunted in the company of Boss Doms. The reality show already had a huge following during the first season. You see famous people while they have to strive not to be found and captured, while the so-called “Hunters” chase them.

In the cast of the second season he appeared precisely Achille Lauro, paired with Boss Doms. As of yesterday, the second season of Celebrity Hunted is available on Prime Video and the couple of fugitives has already made themselves known.

Precisely from the collaboration with Prime Video for Celbrity Hunted, Achille Lauro signed a contract that leads him to a bond with Amazon Prime of, for now, two years.

Achille Lauro on Instagram: “I signed one of the most important overall deals in Europe”

Up Instagram today the post of Achille Lauro in which the artist speaks and gives specifications on the contract he has decided to sign with Amazon Prime. By contract, the singer will participate in the creation of films, TV series, documentaries and formats in collaboration with Amazon Prime for two years.

Achille Lauro he is flattered by the news he has decided to share with his followers; then, Laurel he realizes very well the importance of this occasion for what concerns his professional and artistic career: