Without a shadow of a doubt, Achille Lauro is one of the most loved and respected singers in the world of music. With his performance, the artist amazed all viewers at theEurovision Song Contest 2022 in the evening of the semifinals on Thursday. The well-known singer sported a cowboy look curated by the fashion house Gucci. Let’s find out all the details together.

All ‘Eurovision Song Contest 2022San Marino brought Achille Lauro to the stage with his song “Stripper”. On the occasion of his exhibition at the international event, the Roman singer decided to wear a look that was in perfect harmony with the text of his song.

It goes without saying that the Gucci fashion house took care of every little detail of his clothing with the special collaboration of the creative director of the maison. Alessandro Di Michele. To preview everything was the same singer through a photo published on his Instagram profile. These were the words written in the caption to explain the strong link between her western look and the song “Stripper”:

I spent many nights creating the imagery of what you will see and I thank Alessandro Michele creative director of the Gucci fashion house who once again believed in this crazy race. They are not just clothes, it is the image of who we are.

Achille Lauro rides a mechanical bull at Eurovision 2022

Thanks to his amazing performance on the stage of theEurovision Song Contest 2022, Achille Lauro amazed all of Italy. During the performance, the artist rode a mechanical bull in order to best represent those who are the values of joy, celebration and freedom hidden behind his song “Stripper“: