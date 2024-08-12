After the storm that literally hit it, Achilles Costacurta He returned to social media with the aim of explaining his situation due to all the controversy that has arisen against him. The young boy wanted to provide his point of view.

Achilles and Martina

Here’s what he said.

The behavior of Achille Costacurta

Achilles Costacurtason of Martina Colombari and Alessandro Costacurtahas recently come under the spotlight following some behaviors that have attracted attention. The boy had posted some photo questionable and had made serious accusations against the mother. Martina and Achilles You’re 50, so cover up, you’re not a girl anymore and you’re also a mother.

Achilles then referred to some episodes in which he would have consumed the same Ketaminean element that has certainly caused discussion, everyone. Then followed some equally ambiguous photos where the boy appears with some bags full of substances and lots of money.

The boy’s parents then decided to take the situation into their own hands, closing Achilles’ accounts and trying to save what can be saved. There are also rumors of the intervention of the Police to put a patch on what happened.

Achille returns to social media to give his explanations

About a month after the incident, Achilles Costacurta he is back on the scene, ready to respond to the various controversies that have seen him as the protagonist. His attitude He doesn’t seem to have changed but this time his parents also appear in his videos.

The Costacurta family

The lad seems to have made peace with his parents, as in a clip dances carefree with her father while in another video she calls her mother her partners in crime. Achille made it clear that he is not very interested in people’s opinions, as he considers all those who talk about him to be envious, while his goal will always remain to aim high.