After the episode that took place a few days ago that saw him as a negative protagonist, Achille Costacurta made mea culpa on social media. The son of Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta it ended up in the front pages of the main newspapers after the attack on some policemen.

So after a few days to rearrange his ideas, Achille returned to social media and in Instagram stories he publicly apologized to the State Police. “Sorry… @poliziadistato_officialpage” – he wrote with accompanying red hearts.

Source: web

The episode in which he was the protagonist dates back to last April 18 when around 11 pm he boarded a taxi and then began to go into a rage. At one point the driver called for help from the police. Achille didn’t want to get out of the car and so he allegedly punched a police officer who received a 7-day prognosis in the hospital. At that point he would have been immobilized and taken to the Central Arrest Office of the Local Police. The young man would now be investigated for resistance and violence against public officials.

That Achilles had a character that was not easy to manage even his mother admitted Martina a few months ago in an interview with Fanpages.

“Achilles damns and makes you scream, but it also makes you laugh: it’s imaginative, creative, it’s the most picturesque part of me. He has the problem every 18 year old has, which is waking up in the morning, or the problem that he doesn’t text you when he comes home late and you wake up and say, ‘Will he be back? Will he sleep at his girlfriend’s house? of the friend? Where will he be?’. These things here”.

It’s still: “At school he always had a bit of trouble respecting the rules and studying, he changed a few schools but I must say that this economic and financial path he is on makes him very curious, he would like to open his own business and become a entrepreneur. He has many ideas: brick by brick he will build his own path. During the Beijing Express he had difficulty managing frustration at certain moments, but this also helped him grow ”.