Achille Costacurta once again in the crosshairs of social media: here’s why

Achille Costacurta is once again making people talk about him: the son of former footballer Billy and Martina Colombari, in fact, is once again at the centre of a social controversy due to a video published on his profile TikTok.

In the video, the boy shows off his new diamond-studded teeth, writing in the caption: “Never bite your jeweler while he’s making you new teeth!”

Needless to say, the young man’s latest stunt has sparked numerous comments from followers who, once again, have also brought the boy’s parents into the mix.

Achille Costacurta hit the headlines for posting a series of photos on his Instagram profile, which he later deleted, featuring bundles of money and a small bag with a strange pink powder.

Furthermore, in the images, the boy brought up his mother Martina Colombari, making explicit references to money and drugs being transported illegally.

“Martina Colombari who does transport with me 2Cb and smoke, go!” it read. And again: “Go as you traffic Martina Colombari”. Not only that: a few days later on Martina Colombari’s profile a series of insults addressed to her mother by Achille Costacurta also appeared.