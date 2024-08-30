Achilles Costacurtason of the former footballer, the famous Milan defender Billy Costacurta, considered among the best of his time, and the actress Martina Colombari, is going through a bad time. It is a rather turbulent time for the young man and his condition could not help but attract the attention of the media. His parents, a very famous couple, could not help but push the attention of the gossip columns on what is happening to the twenty-year-old Costacurta.

Lately, Achilles has been showing signs of unease and instability. In fact, there have been some problematic episodes. One of the most serious occurred in April 2023, when he was accused of resisting and committing violence against a public official after a tumultuous night in Milan. A series of conditions that can (generally speaking) happen to anyone, depending on the situation and the company, but still a symptom of an emerging problem.

To try to deal with these difficulties and help him find a balance, Achille’s parents advised him to stay and find some peace. in Brazil for a few months. An “escape” from certain discomforts that, probably, reside more here in Italy than inside the young Costacurta. In any case, the young man’s family can afford to help him and choosing the best way to meet the needs of the young Achille.

The decision came with the hope that the change of atmosphere could offer him new perspectives, especially in finding a direction in life. It seems that Achille has struggled to discover a true passion and a clear path for himself. The young man is documenting his journey on social mediasharing videos from Brazil and Colombia on TikTok.

Achille Costacurta, a twenty-year-old searching for himself like many others, has demonstrated signs of trouble in recent years, with episodes that have repeatedly raised concerns among parents. Regarding the challenges that the boy and, therefore, also the family, want to overcome as best as possible, his mother Martina Colombari expressed her concern: