Within the framework of national efforts aimed at enhancing the participation of private sector establishments in implementing general Emiratisation policies, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the start of implementation of the Council of Ministers’ decision to expand the scope of companies covered by Emiratisation targets. The decision relates to employing local workers in companies whose number of workers ranges between 20 and 49, and the number of which is more than 12,000 private companies, operating in 14 different major economic sectors, by appointing at least one citizen in 2024, and a second citizen during the year 2025.

It goes without saying that over the past years, the UAE has created an integrated system for Emiratisation, in light of amending some legislation, providing government financial support, and approving a package of privileges to encourage institutions to attract citizens. This led to tangible results in this vital file, as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the number of citizens working in the private sector, by the end of the Emiratisation targets for the year 2023, had reached approximately 92 thousand, a jump of approximately 157% compared to the number of citizens working in the private sector in September 2021 when the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council “Nafis” was launched.

In fact, the national initiatives aimed at increasing Emiratisation rates do not contradict efforts to attract expatriate international talents and competencies. Rather, the integration of the two paths contributed to consolidating the country’s position in global indicators of competitiveness, which reflects the UAE’s vision that human resources are the primary driver for building a solid economy. And sustainable.

In line with the vision of the UAE, statistics showed that about 82 percent of the total citizens working in the private sector work in vital economic sectors that include: financial activities, administrative services, support services, wholesale and retail trade, construction, manufacturing industries, mining and quarrying, education, and health. .

In accordance with this strategic vision, the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness Council “NAFES” implements national initiatives aimed at supporting citizens in the private sector and raising their competitiveness globally, and supplying this sector with Emirati competencies, by adopting a scientific approach based on the synergy of the efforts of all concerned parties, including The government and private sectors, in order to meet the expectations of the national agenda regarding raising Emiratisation rates, given the fact that developing and refining the skills of national cadres, especially of the young generation of recent graduates, is an economic, social and security necessity.

Reflecting the effectiveness of the mechanism for achieving Emiratisation goals, data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation showed that more than 94.9% of companies were committed to Emiratisation decisions and policies. These positive results, which were achieved in record time, reflect the commitment of licensed financial institutions to their responsibilities in the Emiratisation file, and also embody their cooperation and great response in achieving the required objectives for Emiratisation.

In continuation of the UAE’s efforts to encourage positive competition between private sector establishments in empowering Emirati youth, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the granting of 3 privileges provided to private companies committed to achieving Emiratisation goals with a growth rate of 2 percent annually in skilled jobs.

In parallel, the Ministry confirmed the continuation of holding training workshops to educate owners of companies included in the decision about the mechanisms for achieving the targets required of them, how to benefit from the support provided by “NAFES”, and the measures that will be taken against companies that are not committed to achieving the required targets or that resort to “sham localization.”

The UAE looks with pride at the achievements it has achieved during previous years in the Emiratization file, and is moving forward with confident steps during the year 2024 towards enhancing the path of human capital empowerment, which requires continuing to find integrated solutions that respond to the needs and aspirations of society and individuals, and support Emirati cadres, in a way that ensures Resilience of the economy, and consolidation of the country’s position as the number one global attraction for talent, companies, and investments.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research