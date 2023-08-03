The idea was to achieve the immortality of every human being, and not only that, but also to resurrect everyone who ever existed; and not only that, but also to expand the human species throughout the cosmos, thus ensuring its survival.

Russian Cosmism, an intellectual movement that emerged in Russia at the end of the 19th century, believed that the human species had a strong link with the cosmos, much deeper than it might seem in our daily routine and terrestrial life. The current disappeared as such, but the ideas of its thinkers continue to inspire today’s powerful figures such as the technological entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner, among others, of the aerospace company SpaceX, or the Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has among his plans a resurgence of Russian space exploration. The desire for immortality of cosmism can also be traced in transhumanist currents, many of them based in the techno-utopian Silicon Valley.

Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, pioneering scientist in the field of rocketry and space travel (cosmonautics), sitting in his workshop in Kaluga, Russia. Sovfoto (Universal Images Group via Getty)

A couple of recent books recover this movement: Lenin stepped on the moon (Rosameron), by Michel Eltchaninoff, and Russian cosmism: technologies of immortality before and after the October Revolution (Black Box), a compilation of founding texts of the movement, chosen by the philosopher Boris Groys. Among the most notable authors are the founder Nikolai Fyodorov (who refused to publish texts while he was alive, which initially limited the impact of his ideas to his circle of friends and collaborators), the Soviet space scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky and others such as Alexander Bogdanov or Alexander Chizhevski. Cosmism gathered around it a diverse fauna: radical anarchists, poets related to the occult, revolutionary activists, philosophers, utopian novelists or pioneering astronautical scientists. The writers Tolstoy and Dostoevsky valued the ideas of the founder Fedorov.

Despite its lofty views, it has been a remarkably undercurrent, and there is an explanation for that. “Many important philosophical and artistic developments originating in Russia in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, such as Malevich’s Theosophy or Suprematism, were suppressed during Stalinism. Now we have the opportunity to discover and revive this important component of modern history”, says Groys. However, cosmism was able to take root under the skin of the Soviet Union and influence its core beliefs and aspirations.

From the mystical to the Soviet

“Cosmism, that dream of immortalizing man and populating space invented by orthodox mystics, was born at the end of the 19th century, at a time of religious renaissance and confidence in the progress of science”, explains Eltchaninoff. Its founder, Fyodorov, was not even remotely a Marxist-rooted thinker, but his cosmist fantasy was gradually integrated into the revolutionary dream of creating the new man that the Bolshevik Revolution had proposed since 1917. For this reason, some intellectuals and revolutionary leaders assumed the cosmist project on their own, imagining a homo sovieticus capable of defeating death and detaching himself from the Earth”, adds the philosopher.

Currently the body of Vladimir Ilich Lenin, leader of the Soviet revolution, remains mummified in a mausoleum on Red Square in Moscow. And that is not coincidence. “The political commissioner of Lenin’s mummification, Leonid Krasin, was impregnated with Fyodorov’s ideas, there was not just an attempt to worship personality,” explains historian Martín Baña, one of the prologue writers for the Caja anthology. Black. Humanity, liberated from capitalism, was also destined to become immortal, and Lenin should be among the first to be resurrected. Meanwhile, some of Lenin’s former colleagues, such as Alexander Bogdanov, experimented with blood transfusions to find eternal youth. And at the same time, the Soviet Union made great efforts to achieve the conquest of space, in a race in which the United States began to compete.

The USSR put the first satellite into orbit, Sputnik, in October 1957; the first living being, the dog Laika, a month later; and the first astronaut, the legendary Yuri Gagarin, in 1961. The United States managed to lead the way by putting a man to walk on the surface of the Moon, but there is controversy about which of the powers achieved the greatest space achievements. “Thus, cosmism operated as a secret ideology of the Soviet Union,” says Eltchaninoff. In fact, the cosmic physicist Tsiolkovski, known as the “father of cosmonautics” and discoverer of the rocket equation, was the intellectual referent of the Soviet space program. “Tsiolkovski bequeathed to this project a philosophy and a spatial ethic that escaped the mere geopolitical competition of the Cold War and that, on the contrary, aimed at the spread of communism throughout the universe”, Baña points out.

Like so many utopian currents, cosmism arose from the secularization process that took place after the Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution. Existence was no longer determined by a divine plan and, in the words of Max Weber, the world was “disenchanted.” Theology is replaced by technology and God’s plan by rational political and economic planning. “Cosmism draws the most radical consequences from this substitution and demands the modern state to put cosmic space under its control and ensure the immortality of all its citizens,” says Groys.

Propaganda poster for the Soviet space program, 1965. Universal History Archive (Universal Images Group via Getty)

Cosmism also established that true justice would only be achieved if, in addition to achieving immortality, we were able to resurrect past generations, who existed in a world where technology was not yet so advanced. In part, the need to populate the cosmos had to do with the overpopulation of Earth that the mass resurrection would bring. All this may sound fantastic, but for Groys it is nothing more than an articulation of the ultimate goals of the modern biopolitical state (in Foucauldian terms): ecological security or health care for all citizens.

The most curious thing about the cosmic plan is that, although it appealed to the technological, it did not have any scientific-technical basis. With the exception of Tsiolkovsky, neither Fyodorov nor his followers were trained or involved in scientific institutions. “Although they used scientific language, as in the case of Fyodorov or Bogdanov, it was often obsolete, inaccurate, or subordinated to the philosophical system they intended to demonstrate. They did not even contribute to the constitution of an alternative paradigm or school”, says the historian Alejandro Galliano, another of the forewords of the Caja Negra anthology. In fact, Fyodorov himself calculated that the cosmist dream could take centuries to complete.

traces of cosmism

The traces of cosmism today are diverse. For example, it has some connection with the ecological, so present in these days of climatic emergency: life depends on the conditions of the Earth, and the Earth on its cosmic environment. “The movement understood humans as integrated into cosmic life. Today we investigate to avoid the collision of asteroids or consider the possibility of escaping to other planets if ours is endangered. In general, cosmism considered human life as the highest value, which is a very contemporary attitude”, says Groys.

The imprint of cosmism can also be felt in current transhumanism, which seeks to extend life and even defeat death, although there is really no direct relationship between the two: cosmism texts were very marginal and were not read by many. transhumanists, not even for the first generation of the twenties, where JBS Haldane or JD Bernal were pioneers. “The second generation of transhumanism, the current one, belongs to a very different intellectual universe: the extropian movement in California in the eighties, philosophically analytical and politically libertarian, anarcho-capitalist. Much closer to Silicon Valley than to Moscow”, says Galliano. Curiously, the only countries where there are companies dedicated to the cryogenization of human beings at present are the United States and Russia. “However, both cosmism and the first transhumanism were fully aware not only that the techno-scientific revolution was going to transform human nature, but, and above all, that this revolution required a philosophical, religious and aesthetic framework to make sense. and avoid leading to nihilism”, adds the historian.

Russian dancers visiting the Soviet exhibition in Paris in September 1961. Keystone-France (Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of the SpaceX company, who wants to privatize space exploration and reach Mars, is inspired by the cosmosist Tsiolkovski and has once used a quote from him: “The Earth is the cradle of humanity, but the Humanity cannot remain in its cradle forever. It is time to conquer the stars, to broaden the spectrum of human consciousness. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, invests in both rockets and companies that want to extend life. And the founders of Google, Sergei Brin (of Russian origin, by the way) and Larry Page, also take care of it. The latter founded the California Life Company, dedicated to this task. PayPal’s founder, anarcho-capitalist Peter Thiel, condemns the “ideology of the inevitability of death.” A good trip through the transhumanist world of Silicon Valley is in the book how to be a machine (Captain Swing), by Mark O’Connell.

At present, Russian President Putin also frequently quotes Tsiolkovsky (in 2007 he visited his house-museum, in the city of Kaluga, to pay homage to him) to underline the Russian origin of space science and cosmism to support a certain Russian messianism against space science. Materialistic and disbelieving West. “Here again, cosmism, a little-known movement in Europe, continues its strange story,” says Eltchaninoff.

