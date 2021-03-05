The reconciliation gap is the highest in Spain, but also the one that is narrowing the fastest.

Given the celebration of International Working Women’s Day next Monday, the ClosingGap cluster has wanted to launch its own index this morning with which to measure the gender gap in Spain annually. An indicator that assesses the evolution of women in five key areas: employment, education, work-life balance, digitization, and health and well-being. In 2020 the ClosingGap Index stands at 64.1%, leaving 35.9% to close it, something that would take no less than 35 years to follow the progression at the rate of the last five years, in which it has narrowed four points.

Continuing like this implies a loss of wealth for the country that has also accounted for. If there were parity, the Spanish GDP in 2019 would have been 18.5% higher. In other words, if there were equality between women and men in the activity and employment rate, in the hours worked and in the sectoral distribution of work, wealth would increase by 230,847 million euros. Because women, despite representing 51.4% of the working-age population, currently only contribute 41.5% of GDP due to their lower participation in the labor market, the lower number of hours worked by the higher partiality rate and its overrepresentation in less productive economic sectors.

This growth potential would also be accompanied by the creation of up to 3.2 million full-time equivalent female jobs, as well as the average increase in productivity of 1,301 euros for each woman, when joining more productive activities. higher value, such as scientific. The figures make it clear, “parity is not only about justice, but it is also a contribution to the country’s wealth,” said Manuel Martín Espada, a partner at PwC, in the presentation of the index.

Marieta Jiménez, Vice President for Europe at Merck, is the driving force behind the cluster made up of 11 other companies (Mapfre, Repsol, Vodafone, Meliá Hotels International, Mahou San Miguel and Solán de Cabras, BMW Group, L’Oréal, PwC, Bankia, Grupo Social ONCE and Kreab) in 2018. Since then, it has produced nine reports to measure gender inequality in different areas. But this indicator, he said, “helps us become aware that there is a gender gap and which are the levers to activate to close it. It is an accelerator ”.

ClosingGap has commissioned this study in which the cost of the gender gap is determined, the main areas where it is concentrated and how long it would take to close it to PwC. Calculations indicate that distances at work are those that have a direct impact on GDP. In employment, the gap is 65% and is being cut at annual rates of 1.9%, so ending it would take until 2043 if nothing is done about it.

In education, the gap is 67.9%. Despite the fact that women have more academic preparation than men, in the last five years the distance between them has widened due to low female access to STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The opposite occurs with reconciliation, it is the largest gap of the five analyzed (44%), but it is the one that is narrowing the fastest (4.4% since 2015). The lack of conciliation “has been and continues to be one of the most deeply rooted aspects in society that slows down the professional and economic progression of women,” says the report, which estimates that it could be closed in 2040 if it advances at the current rate. The gap in digitization is 71.3% and is reduced to 0.3% per year. And in health and well-being it is 84.5%, the shortest distance of all, but the one that has been stagnant for the longest years.