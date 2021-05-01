Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Make a Wish” Foundation, in coordination with Al-Jazira Club, the current leader of the Arab Gulf League, succeeded in transforming a child’s dream of meeting with the players of his favorite team and becoming a player in the team for a day, as this coincided with the Foundation’s celebrations of the World Wish Day that coincides April 29 every year.

The members of the Al-Jazira club administration received the child Omar and the team of the “Achieve a Wish” Foundation. The commemorative photos were taken while observing the precautionary measures and social distancing.

Omar’s happiness was indescribable when Ali Khasif, the captain of the team and the ambassador of the “Achieve a Wish” Foundation, presented him with a ball signed by the players with the club’s shirt engraved on it, in addition to a special membership card so that he could attend the team’s matches when the fans returned.