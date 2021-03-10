For the past few months, Xbox has been changing for the better, innovating. Now achievements return to the Xbox app, which was one of the most requested characteristics of the fans. With the launch of Xbox Series X / S still fresh on everyone’s mind and demand for the console remains astronomically high, Xbox keeps giving us more reasons to be fans of the brand. A new content update for Xbox platforms will be released at the end of March that should improve the quality of life for users.
Because of the popularity of the Xbox Series X since the console was launched last year, even a console that is as technically impressive as the Xbox Series X it can have problems and get better. That is precisely what Microsoft hopes to achieve with this new content update. And certainly part of this is the fact that the achievements return to the Xbox app.
Achievements return to the Xbox app with the March update
Perhaps the highlight of this upgradeWithout removing any of the other points, the fans have finally been heard, and this new update is why the achievements are returning to the Xbox app. This will give users a greater incentive to use the features present in the Xbox app, especially achievement seekers. The feature has been highly requested by Xbox users for some time now, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of this content update.
In addition to the Xbox mobile app, the update will allow users to manage their subscriptions to services such as Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass more efficiently. should also improve the performance of the Manage tab in My games and apps, allowing players to better organize their games and applications.
