Around 60 years after the conclusion of the German-Turkish recruitment agreement, the focus is on the life and performance of the so-called guest workers.

Duisburg / Cologne – The Federal Republic of Germany had signed treaties with several countries such as Italy, Greece and Yugoslavia since 1955, and on October 30, 1961 with Turkey. There was a shortage of workers in the “economic miracle”, and many “guest workers” were employed underground, in industry and factories. The working and living conditions were extremely difficult.

The workers in the first few years had little contact with Germans, did not want to attract attention, and accepted everything, as the head of the Center for Turkish Studies and Integration Research, Haci Halil Uslucan, told the German Press Agency. “The main motive was to earn a lot of money in a short period of time and then return quickly.” About three quarters were men and a quarter women. Many settled down.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the immigrants’ achievements during a visit to the Ruhr area a week ago. Germany has become more diverse through migration. Today around 2.8 million people with Turkish roots live in Germany. The descendants of the «guest workers» have become more self-confident, as Uslucan emphasized. Discrimination experienced many times will no longer be accepted. (dpa)