Many years ago, I attended the book fair in my city, Mazatlán; I saw the presentations, I looked at the books and I thought that it would be a privilege and an honor to be one of the people presenting there. On Sunday March 26, I had the opportunity to present one of my writings published in Alcantarilla magazine;

“Cold winter.

Desolation.

Be quiet.

Desert of disappointments.

Garden of extinguished illusions.

Fragile to suffering.

According to a pinch of humanity.

I do not expect love, nor hate…”

For some, something unimportant to go up to read some text; for me, an achievement which I saw very far, but it became a stepping stone to reach the desired goal.

Today I understand that when you visualize something,

when you break your soul, when you break your life for what you are passionate about,

you make it.

Everything flows.

Brands.

you grow up,

mature,

you fly

You bloom like a meadow on the arrival of spring.

make you proud;

for what you didn’t know before and now you teach.

For what will come.

For the dreams you had, and now you fulfilled.

The fair is not over yet, it will be until the first of April. There will be a dozen activities for all ages, from workshops, storytelling, book presentations, conferences, among other things.

#Achieved #goals