Lázaro Báez and the condemnation of the big box?

Lazaro Báez’s 12-year sentence for laundering $ 60 million clearly indicates that he was convicted of petty cash abuse. It will be interesting to see how many years you will be sentenced to for the big box.

Cesar Chelala

[email protected]

Vizzotti’s teacher: “You still have time”

For 15 years I worked as a teacher at Cangallo Schule; in its Secondary section. In those years I had the privilege of having many young people in the classroom who today are developing in senior positions, here in Argentina and also in the United States and Europe. Among those students are Carla Vizzotti and her brother Pablo.

The memory I have of Carla, and which I am sure the former teachers of the school share, is the best. A diligent, serious, respectful, participative and always well-disposed student. A pleasure for a teacher. As is almost always the case, a brilliant brother is accompanied by another who is not. Pablo sometimes studied, which did not prevent us from having a very good relationship. It wasn’t his fault he didn’t like accounting.

In mid-January I was contacted by a journalist who was preparing a story about Carla. I told her what I described and I added that she was an excellent professional and academic, and that I was worried about her political future, since Kirchnerism, as she has repeatedly shown, ruins everything it touches.

That is why I allow myself to ask Carla, not to tarnish the memory that Cangallo Schule has of her, not to ruin the academic prestige she enjoys, by resigning her ministerial position. Let him take on the responsibility that may fit him with dignity and leave with his forehead high. There is still time.

Dr. Gabriel C. Varela

[email protected]

Alberto Fernández, of mischief and antics

The President is so explicitly incongruous that, on the one hand, he describes complaints about irregularities in VIP vaccinations as “antics” and, behind the scenes, announces that he will punish those responsible for having incurred them. So why did you ask Ginés to resign? It would be good if her incongruity went so far that, while she follows the political guidelines dictated by the vice president and defends her innocence, she lets go of her hand and stops interfering in the criminal proceedings that have her in suspense.

Joseph Deym

[email protected]

When I hear Fernández say that “going ahead in line is not a crime” in reference to VIP vaccinations, in that circumstance I am filled with the same indignation as millions of citizens who have to queue daily in different places. and some rogue / a, eludes the waiting patient, trying to get an advantage over the resigned who orderly and meekly wait for our turn of attention. It gives the impression that their words give validity to the Creole mischief, which so damages the whole of Argentina.

Carlos De Cousandier

[email protected]

When the Vicentin case was unleashed, President Fernández adopted an extreme resolution: intervene in the cereal company to strengthen food sovereignty. The outcome is known: he was forced to go to the ordinary courts. “I thought society would applaud my decision,” he confessed troubled.

With the dismissal of Ginés González García, the aspiration was similar. It aimed to consolidate the authority of the first magistrate by way of an exemplary act. With half-tempered temperament, Fernández revealed one of his greatest assets: contradiction. Or, what is the same, persist in the practice of trial and error. Public opinion demands to deepen the investigation into clandestine vaccinations and not be content with a simple change of bishop. The damage inflicted on the government was enormous. The sacrifice of one of his highest collaborators was ineffective, judging by the evaluation made by many of his close associates.

The project to increase the ethical-moral capital of the republic was shipwrecked in the attempt. Insufficient or equivocal actions detract from the president’s credibility and dangerously undermine.

Alejandro De Muro

[email protected]

It is not uncommon for politicians and characters to skip the order to get vaccinated, knowing that too often they take advantage of power with more serious attitudes and with worse consequences than going ahead in line. I am referring to the inveterate custom of occupying themselves or their relatives without special knowledge and without having entered into a contest, important managerial positions in companies and departments, positions that require special training, that is, enjoying high salaries and personal business possibilities. Sitting in the direction of a public service company and receiving an important salary while others who know do the work is perhaps more unfair and with worse consequences than getting ahead of the vaccination program.

Let us hope that the unanimous reaction of society to undue privileges will serve to moralize a little those who run over the people with transgressions … although many may be omitted from the crimes of a code that may require revision.

Americo Luis Dini

[email protected]