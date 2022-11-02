The dismissal of television host William Valdés, from the program “Venga la alegría”, keep giving what to talk about. Last Friday, when saying goodbye to his colleagues, the staff and the public, the 28-year-old actor of Cuban origin, He assured that although he left the morning, he would continue on TV Azteca. On twitter, Pedro Sola, one of the presenters of “Ventaneando”, caused controversy by giving the opposite opinion.

The following was published on the Twitter account @ChismosoteTV: “he said William Valdes in VLA that leaves the morning, but according to him, he stays in Azteca, will it be? I don’t think so.” For his part, Peter Alone responded in this tweet: “Of course not, what are you going to do?” Given this, in an interview with the entertainment journalist Inés Moreno, for her YouTube channel, the young Cuban reacted to the comment of the host of “Ventaneando”.

Pedro Sola’s controversial tweet about the departure of William Valdés from “Venga la alegría”.

The former member of the Mexican boy band CD9, mentioned that lately he has not entered Twitter, as many people have sent him messages celebrating his dismissal from “Venga la alegría”, which in a certain way causes him depression and anxiety. He said that Adrián Ortega Echegollén (Content Director of TV Azteca) and Ana Vega Domínguez (Casting Director of TV Azteca), clearly told him that he was still part of the television station.owned by Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

“So, I don’t know what powers Pedro Sola has or if he knows other things that I don’t know, but I was told that I will continue to be part of the TV Azteca family, I hope so, otherwise, absolutely nothing happens, I am very happy, I am 28 years old, I still have a long way to go, so, Pedrito Sola is like that, he throws his bombs like he did several weeks ago with my dear Sandra Smester, everyone plays their game as they want, I respect him a lot ” , commented.

According to William Valdés, Pedro Sola was very incongruous, because a few weeks before he had greeted him very well in the corridors of TV Azteca and now, he published that tweet against him and that he probably had “those fits and starts because of his age”seeking to be controversial and enter the world of social networks, “perhaps what he wants is to make people retweet him and dirty my image more, I don’t know, maybe it was a start, an ailment, you have to understand.”

The young former driver of “Come Joy”made it very clear that currently, he decides who affects him and who doesn’t, “and believe me that Pedrito Sola, for putting out a tweet like that, will never affect me, it’s silly that he’s talking like that, maybe he knows other things I don’t know, obviously he’s been at Azteca for a long time, if he wants to play that game and get on that wave, life takes extremely many turns, one day we’re here and the next we’re not.”

Likewise, in the interview with Inés Moreno, He said he didn’t want to get into a lawsuit with a 75-year-old man“you also have to remember that everything you put on social networks stays that way and everything comes back, many people are happy because I lost my job, karma is something that I have very present in my life, If he wants to talk about those things about me, good for him, I’m not going to answer him, I’m not going to fall into this game that William is going to answer him, I’ve already turned that page.