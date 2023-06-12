Diego Cocca’s management at the helm of the Mexican team is faltering. The results in friendly duels on the part of the Argentine coach’s team have not been positive at all, however, that is not what has the coach on the tightrope, but all the changes that have been made at the management level, where the structure of The national teams is completely new and many of the people who have come to command El Tri do not consider that the former Tigres strategist is the ideal one for the World Cup cycle.
More news about the Mexican team
This summer will be key to the future of the coach, it is known that if Diego wants to continue leading El Tri, he will have to deliver the Gold Cup title or the Nations League title in exchange, for which the coach wants to have all their faces of weight for the two summer competitions. However, to the casualties that have already been ruled out due to injury, Cocca would have to add Carlos Acevedo.
The goalkeeper did not add minutes in either of the two friendlies of the previous week due to muscle ailments, however, it seems that the issue is more serious than expected, which is why for the moment he has broken concentration with the Tri to carry out more studies in detail of what ails you, which could well be an injury and not just a nuisance. Therefore, it is speculated that at least for the two Nations League matches, the first on Thursday and the second on Sunday, Carlos will not be available to Cocca.
#Acevedos #injury #games #Nations #League
