“The resources allocated to Health by the Pnrr amount to 18.5 billion euros. An important opportunity to make our NHS more resilient, modern, fair, safe and capable of guaranteeing the proximity of the care needed by the people who enter it in touch, starting with the most fragile”. This was underlined by Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, in an editorial published in Alleati per la Salute (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

The national recovery and resilience plan, he recalls, envisages “over 4 billion for the technological modernization of hospitals, 4 billion for strengthening home care and telemedicine, 2 billion for the activation of community homes, 437 million for a innovative ecosystem of the health system, 1 billion for the activation of community hospitals, over 1.6 billion to strengthen the technological infrastructure and data collection capacity of the National Health Service, approximately 500 million to promote the ‘One Health’ approach ‘, over 700 million to enhance the training of health professionals, over 500 million to enhance biomedical research and around 1.6 billion to increase the level of safety in healthcare facilities”.

“However, the Pnrr – underlines Aceti – can also represent an opportunity to try to reduce the infrastructural imbalances in healthcare between the Regions. The first positive ‘indications’ in this sense seem to come from the analysis, carried out within the ambit of the Permanent Observatory of Salutequità, of some data contained in the Report on the state of implementation of the National recovery and resilience plan of the Court of Auditors Looking for example at the 2022 per capita funding requested by the Regions for projects relating to the Health Mission, all the Regions of the South attest to values ​​above the national average of 149.8 euros.All the regions of the Center and North, with the exception of Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, are instead below the national average.They range from 188.2 euros per capita of Calabria, 185.6 of Sicily, 183.8 of Sardinia and 182.3 of Campania, up to 131.5 of Piedmont, 128.7 of Umbria, 87.3 of Lazio”.

It is the Court of Auditors itself, specifies the president of Salutequità, which affirms that “the per capita values ​​demonstrate that the Regions of the South, at least in terms of planned initiatives, have been able to seize the window of opportunity offered to them by the Pnrr and by the Pnc”, Complementary National Plan. Opportunities which, “considering also the reserve in their favor of at least 40% of the resources covered by the allocation of the Ministry of Health (DM 12/1/2022), if effectively implemented, will allow to start the process of correcting the infrastructural inequalities still present in the territories, in line with the third strategic axis of the Pnrr Italy. To score goals and achieve all the objectives of the Pnrr, much more is therefore needed: to implement and ground the projects well and on schedule. there seems to be a risk”, notes Aceti.

For example, as regards the activation of community homes and hospitals, “additional coverage is needed for healthcare personnel – he remarks – and above all being able to count on a greater number, compared to the current one, of healthcare professionals (nurses, doctors). If coverage can be found with even immediate choices (if desired) of budgetary policies, in order to be able to count on an adequate number of professionals ready to commit themselves to the new structures of the NHS it is necessary to work on the attractiveness of the NHS and this requires a combination of actions: from salary increases, to the recognition of new skills, to career advancement, to new university training courses, to the innovation of professional policies, to new organizational models, to organizational well-being, as well as to the safety of professionals. These are risks that cannot and must not question the Health system of the Pnrr, but, on the contrary, must immediately engage the institutions at all levels in the definition and implementation of actions aimed at defusing the risk. Otherwise ‘good debt’ will quickly become ‘bad debt'”.

Instead, concludes Aceti, “among the general criticalities reported by the Court of Auditors in the implementation of projects related to the Pnrr (out of all the Missions) for 2022, in first place is the ‘organizational disorder’, the lack of coordination between the implementing bodies and the integration. This is followed by delays in the implementation phase, inefficiency in the planning phase and inefficiency in spending. For this reason, the role of the Ministry of Health is central to which the Court of Auditors itself has recommended, even recently with a Resolution of March 2023, a strengthening of the level of monitoring, control and supervision of the correct progress of the projects by the implementing bodies (and of the cost advances), as well as of intervention aimed at ‘avoiding stagnation or procedural slowdowns’ and therefore delays in implementation”. The complete article is available at: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/salute-20/pnrr-tra-opportunita-rischi-e-raccomandazioni-della-corte-dei-conti.