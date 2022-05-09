“Women in public health are 67.7% (76.4% of nurses and 48% of doctors), but few hold managerial positions.iali: only 18% of the chairs in the medical disciplines, 15% of the directors of a complex structure and 22% of the general managers of the ASL are women. It’s not all: the pay gap is also confirmed in the medical-health and pharmaceutical sectors, with a difference of 15% in favor of men. Gender equity in health care is still far from being achieved, despite seven out of ten recent graduates in health care being women. So their presence is important and valuable, but we don’t recognize what we owe to this. “So Tonino Acetipresident of Healthquityspeaking at the conference ‘Female empowerment: a catalyst for gender equality‘, organized this morning in Rome by Abbotta company actively committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, in collaboration with the Healthcare businesswomen’s association (Hba) Italia and Le Contemporanee.

“Recognize the right value of women in health care – underlined Aceti – it means making a factual contribution to the economic, scientific, social and cultural development of our country. Not doing it means wasting important resources that we have at our disposal. There are still unacceptable gaps, anachronistic with respect to the context we are experiencing and the value that women express every day in healthcare, as well as in the daily life of the country “. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan” is certainly a great opportunity to fill also the gender pay gap, but the PNRR must not be the book of dreams, but the book of concrete facts made in a short timebecause we need answers now and not in the coming decades. ”

The meeting highlighted the importance of creating favorable economic, political, social and cultural conditions to trigger a virtuous circle of gender equality, female leadership and sustainable economic growth, such as the recent implementation of a National Observatory and an interinstitutional control room. to ensure respect for gender equality.