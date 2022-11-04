“The recovery and management of waiting lists represent a priority for citizens and the National Health Service, on which all Regions must continue to work very carefully. In fact, there are several Regions that have not yet achieved the planned objectives of In addition, the resources allocated for this purpose refer to 2022, while there is no specific allocation for next year. For this reason, in the next Budget Law we ask that the measures for the recovery of waiting lists by the Regions. The resources must be aimed at the specific objective and, differently from what is foreseen today, disbursed only together with the certification of the achievement of the recovery objectives agreed between the State and the Regions “. Thus Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, speaking today in Rome at the presentation of the analysis ‘Missed treatments and Pdta for chronicity’ carried out by Salutequità, and the proposals of the Permanent Observatory for Non-Covid Patient Care. Focus on chronicity ‘.

The occasion is a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the Regions and the main stakeholders of the NHS, organized thanks to the unconditional contribution of Ucb, Bristol Myers Squibb, the Menarini Group, Sanofi and Beigene.

Despite the progressive improvement in the management of Covid-19 by the NHS and the parking from 2020 to today of about 1 billion euros for the recovery of waiting lists – emerges from the Salutequità analysis – the current capacity of the NHS to guarantee citizens access to health services is still lower than the pre-pandemic period (2019) and with unacceptable regional differences. In the first half of 2022, on average, at national level, about one first specialist visit out of 5 compared to the same period of 2019, with peaks of more than one first visit out of two in the Public Administration of Bolzano (-55.2%); about one in 3 in Valle d’Aosta, Sardinia, Calabria and Molise; about one in 4 in Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Abruzzo and Sicily. Treatments for the chronically ill also lose out, which saw about one check-up in 5 and up to more than one in 3 skip the national level compared to 2019 in Molise (-36.78%), Sardinia (-36, 38%), Pa Bolzano (-36.67%) and Valle d’Aosta (-38.05%).

The pandemic also penalized compliance with the Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathways (Pdta), especially as regards adherence to the therapies and services necessary for a good control of the disease and quality of life. As regards, for example, the annual eye checkup for people with diabetes, between 2017 and 2020 the reduction in the percentage of patients who performed it was about 50%, with peaks up to over 68%. in Piedmont.

Looking at the percentage of patients who in 2020 underwent post-hospitalization pulmonary examinations for BPCO exacerbation, compared to a national median value of 46.72%, they are above 50% Friuli Venezia Giulia (56.97% ), Lombardy (55.82%), Puglia (55.52%), Piedmont (54.32%), Umbria (53.98%), Emilia Romagna (51.94%). The lowest percentages are found in Molise (0) and Basilicata (22.46%).

Also adherence to drug treatment for people with chronicity it underwent variations in the pandemic period. The high grip level is very differentiated between patients suffering from various chronic pathologies: it is higher in people with hypertension, heart failure (they have high adherence over 50%) and progressively decreases between people with asthma and BPCO (high adherence for less than one in 4 people) and those with diabetes (high adherence for less than one in 3 patients with diabetes).

It’s not all. The pandemic has increased the number of people with low adherence to drugs for heart failure and hypertension in adults over 45 – the report reads – and in 2021 the distances with the levels of 2019 have not yet been recovered; it went from 17.7 to 18% in 2021. The number of low-adherents is present especially in the South 19.3% and among women (20.8% compared to 14.8% of low-adherents men). In 2021, 0.1% of low-adherents were recovered compared to 2020 (where the loss was 0.4%).

Looking at adherence to drug therapies in people with BPCO and asthma, the number of people with high adherence is very low (24.2%), while there was an improvement between 2019 and 2021 on low adherent people who they go from 49.9% in 2019 to 43.5% in 2021. Only in the South is there a worsening between 2020 and 2021, going from 46.8% to 47.5%. Problematic, according to data from a systematic review, the rate of adherence to therapy within the year of treatment in people with psoriasis ranged from 21.6% to 66.6%.

“Now it is urgent to relaunch a strategy for the correct management of chronic conditions – insists Aceti – This is why we ask that the next budget law provide for funding aimed at the implementation and updating of the National Chronicity Plan in light of the changes that have taken place in terms of personnel policies, organizational models and investments / reforms Pnrr (e.g. digital health, Dm 77) also integrating the pathologies included (e.g. multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, chronic headache, Osas, nasal polyposis, asthma also in adults, etc. .) “.