“About 1 in 3 patients at the time of diagnosis of cancer have a condition of malnutrition. According to the Italian Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (SINuC) 1 in 5 patients dies of malnutrition before cancer and 9% of patients are already malnourished at the first oncology visit, or even before starting anticancer therapies. Unfortunately, however, even in this case, cancer patients’ access to nutritional support therapies is uneven between Regions and within Regions, in addition to the fact that are not yet included in the essential levels of assistance “. Thus Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità during the seminar ‘Equity of access in Oncology’, carried out with the unconditional contribution of Merck Serono Spa, which was held this morning in Rome.

On the occasion of the event, the 9th Healthcare Report “Equity of access in oncology” was presented in the context of the Permanent Observatory on the state of care for non-covid patients. The theme of nutrition, Aceti insists, “is fundamental because it helps the patient to face more forcefully the path of treatment that awaits him, made up of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and more. However, today nutritional support therapies – concludes the president of Salutequità – they are not part of the Lea. In this regard, the patient associations have reported this problem several times and asked various governments that these therapies enter fully into the reimbursement of the National Health Service, through their inclusion in the Lea ” .