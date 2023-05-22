Bernardo Velázquez, CEO of Acerinox Manuel Casamayon

Acerinox is preparing to grow again after having filled the box in 2022, in which it closed with the best results in the company’s history, with a turnover of 8,688 million euros, which was 30% more than 2021, and a net profit of 556 million euros, 3% less annually weighed down by the impairment of an asset in Malaysia.

After the failed merger attempt with Aperam, owned by the Mittal family, last year, which would have given rise to a global steel giant, the company continues to seek opportunities to continue growing organically and inorganically, especially in the US, where it concentrates 50% of sales and where announced earlier this year an investment of 225 million euros to increase the production capacity of its stainless steel factory by 20%. “The US is a very stable economy, with strong demand and a very buoyant job market that is giving us very good financial strength,” he said. Carlos Ortega, non-executive president of Acerinoxin a meeting with the media prior to the general meeting of shareholders.

In his opinion, one of the keys to boost investment growth is the low level of leverage in an adverse context with the increase in interest rates. “We have a debt of 600 million with an operating result (ebitda) of 1,200 million, which gives us a very low ratio of 0.5 times and allows us to generate a lot of cash to invest in upward cycles.”

The company does not rule out continuing to grow in Europe as well, where it took over the German VDM at the start of the pandemic for 532 million euros. “We do not stop investing, but in Europe we are not considering increasing capacity. The objective is to move towards products with greater added value as we did with VDM (special alloys)”, he stressed. Bernardo Velázquez, CEO of Acerinox. “The only conditions for the purchases are that they improve our company and that they generate shareholder value,” he assured.

Velázquez advanced that after a historic 2022 there will be a cycle correction this year. “Despite this, we hope it will be a fairly positive year.” The CEO emphasized that the main change that will take place will be the business model that will lead to a process of greater regionalization. “After the pandemic, the Suez Canal crisis or the war in Ukraine, The countries have realized that they have to diversify their countries that supply goods and services and bring them closer to avoid the problems that have arisen with China or Russia. This will cause an increase in purchases in the US and Europe and will increase the weight of the industry in Spain”.

The Acerinox shareholders’ meeting votes on Tuesday the 20% increase in the dividend, which will be fixed at 0.60 euros per share, distributed in two payments in January and June. “We plan to take care of the shareholders, since they have been hard and mature,” said Ortega, who remarked that the possibility is contemplated, whenever market conditions allow it, of remunerating the shareholder with extraordinary dividends. “For this, the debt will have to be below 1.2 times ebitda and that no growth opportunities arise.”

“Our stock is seriously undervalued” Both the non-executive chairman and the CEO of Acerinox made several references throughout their speech to the heavy punishment that the company’s stock is receiving on the stock market compared to the opposite reality of the income statement. “The stock is very underrated. If the average ebitda of the company in the last fifteen years in which the financial crisis, demand and covid have come together has been 450 million and if to this are added the 100 million that the integration of VDM will contribute and what will come from the process of concentration of production in Europe and the US, our value is well above what its market value marks [la capitalización bursátil rozaba ayer los 2.600 milones de euros]Velazquez said. Traditionally, Acerinox used a multiple of eight times EBITDA to determine the value of the company, which would give it a value of more than 4,000 million euros. See also Alexander Buinov about Moiseev

