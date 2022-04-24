A close-up of the Biancoceleste (and former Rossonero) central who is filmed with a mocking grin unleashes the Lazio fans. The companion notices this and goes to ask him for explanations

A mocking, ironic, sarcastic grin. For the Lazio fans, he did not go down. Just open the social networks and write “Acerbi” to understand what happened. It is full of photos of the central who laughs after the goal taken at the last minute, a flash of Tonali and Milan victorious at the Olimpico comeback (1-2). A second after having collected the goal of the defeat, with the ball in hand, Acerbi smiles. He does it in an ironic way, he seems to stare at Adam Marusic and say “how can we get such a goal?”.

Marusic – The biancocelesti fans have targeted him on social media. “Go now”, “what are you laughing?”, “On the bench immediately”. At the end of the game, among other things, while the former Sassuolo was absorbed in his thoughts, Marusic approached him to say something ugly. There is a three-second video in which the Montenegrin is seen whispering a few sentences in his ear. Some say he said “it’s your fault”, referring to the goal conceded, but it is impossible to lip-read. What matters, however, is that Marusic didn’t take that wry smile well. Like the Lazio fans after all. Some have leveraged his past at Milan, 10 league and cup matches from June 2012 to January 2013. The Roma fans, on the other hand, write “Acerbi una di noi”, as the defeat against the Rossoneri keeps Lazio at – 2 from the Giallorossi.

Stilettate – The Instagram profile of the defender, European champion in the summer and in the biancoceleste since 2018, was stormed within minutes. “Go away”, “we don’t want you”, “you can’t play here anymore” and so on. The relationship between Acerbi and the Lazio fans is no longer as idyllic as a couple of seasons ago, on the contrary, it has cracked a lot and for several months. After the victory against Venice in December, in fact, with a lot of goals, the ultras issued a harsh statement against him: “Man without honor, away from Rome immediately”. The reason? An alleged refusal – denied by the images – to celebrate the victory under the north curve.

Polenmic – Not to mention a couple more episodes from last year. On all of them some declarations issued in the national team relating to the renewal of the contract, expiring in 2025. “If Lazio behave like this, I am not interested in extending the agreement”. However, the bone of contention between Acerbi and Lazio, the straw that broke an overflowing pot, remain some words released in December after a goal against Genoa. First the celebrations with a lot of hands behind the ears, as if to say “see? Now no one talks anymore? “, Then the jab:” I don’t care about criticism. The fans? There were more of them during the pandemic ”. Despite the apologies on social media, the relationship with the fans has never been the same, so much so that they booed him several times. Who knows what will happen now. Nobody liked that grin.

April 24, 2022 (change April 25, 2022 | 00:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Acerbis #smile #Milans #inflames #web #Marusic #faces #hard