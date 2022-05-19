The premise is a must: Inter would very gladly do without depriving themselves of Alessandro Bastoni. Having said that, the needs of the owners require a summer in surplus – as well as with a reduction in salaries – and the list of Simone Inzaghi’s players with a lot of market is not very long. With this in mind, the defender of the national team guarantees offers over half a hundred million and certainly there is no shortage of suitors. But, as is a precious habit for the Ceo Sport Giuseppe Marotta and for the sporting director Piero Ausilio, before eventually starting the 1999 class, you need to have the substitute in your hands.