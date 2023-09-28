The words of the Nerazzurri defender on DAZN after the first defeat of this championship, against Sassuolo

At the end of the match against Sassuolo, at the microphones of DAZN, he also talked about the defeat Francesco Acerbi. These are the words of the Nerazzurri player. «Missing a bit of leg? After the first goal we shouldn’t have conceded the second, we tried to do something but it seemed they had something more, we weren’t able to turn the situation around, credit to them but also our fault», underlined the defender.

-Did they play more man-to-man than usual, if that surprised you?

We tried to move, we had opportunities to do badly, but we also risked little. They have quality in the restart, they are fast, if you make a mistake they even go with four men. It was a difficult match, we didn’t score in the first half but this doesn’t justify the two goals conceded in the second half, a one-two that our team conceded in a few minutes, we’re conceding a goal, a second not, a team like ours can’t afford it. The second goal doesn’t fit, you have to react.

