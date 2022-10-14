Compared to Wednesday in Barcelona, ​​one between De Vrij and Bastoni is rifiata. In the middle of the field chance from 1 ‘for Asllani. On the left head to head between Gosens and Dimarco

Francesco Acerbi is back in the starting position after having entered the field in Barcelona in the last quarter of an hour to face the onslaught of the blaugrana. This is one of the main training innovations that Simone Inzaghi is thinking about. The coach, who will not hold the pre-match conference today, considers some changes because the Camp Nou match was quite expensive, but at the same time he does not have the obligation to upset the team because next week, the one that leads to the advance on Saturday at the Franchi against Fiorentina, it will be “empty” or without commitments on Tuesday or Wednesday. Some “adjustments, however, will do the same because it needs fresh forces.” See also Coup of Turin: Lazaro arrives from Inter, loan with the right of redemption of 6 million

THE FOURTH OF “ACE” – For the former Lazio defender it will be the fourth consecutive from 1 ‘in the league after Udinese, Roma and Sassuolo. Not surprisingly, in the summer, Inzaghi wanted him at all costs to “carve out” the role of first alternative for the owners Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni. It remains to be seen who between the last two will make room for him: at the Mapei Stadium it was De Vrij, despite the Dutchman having recovered well from a period of tarnish with a great performance (in the first leg) against Barcelona. Will Acerbi be the central of the three behind or will he position himself on the center-left with Bastoni to rest on the bench? The doubt is there.

DOUBTS IN THE MIDDLE – Given that there should be no question marks regarding the employment between the owners of Dumfries and Barella, Inzaghi plans to “reload” Asllani, who in the recovery in Barcelona failed the 4-3 goal, putting him back in front of the defense, in place of the ‘Brozovic injured. If he chooses the Albanian (possible, not obvious), one of Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan will rest. Yesterday the Armenian was tried on the center-left, but giving up the Turkish in great form is complicated. And to the left? The great goal at the Camp Nou “launched” Gosens who in Serie A has not started from the beginning since August 13 in Lecce (he was a starter in Plzen in the Champions League), but Dimarco is not offside. Indeed … In yesterday’s tactical exercises he alternated with the German and therefore hopes to continue his golden moment. See also Sports schedule for Monday, February 7

ATTACK DISCOUNTED – With Lukaku not being called up, everything is taken for granted up there: Dzeko and Lautaro will start from 1 ‘. In case of need after the match has started, however, Correa will be on the bench, available again after the blow to the knee. In goal? Of course Onana …

